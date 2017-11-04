Coroner identifies victim in fatal Laurens Co. crash

Troopers say a fatal collision occurred Saturday morning on Old Milton Road in Laurens County. The Laurens County coroner's office identified the victim of the crash as 24-year-old Somila McDowell of Laurens.

Troopers said McDowell crossed the center line and ran off the left side of the road. Her car then struck a ditch and overturned, troopers said.

McDowell was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident and was ejected from the vehicle, troopers said.

The coroner's office said McDowell was pronounced dead at the scene.

