Tryon PD asks for public's help locating owners of found dog

TRYON, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Tryon Police department is trying to locate the owners of a found dog. Police say the dog was found Friday night at the Dollar General on St. Trade Street. 

The dog has a collar, but no tags, police said.

Officers said the owners can call the station at 828-859-6653 or stop by to pick up the dog. 

