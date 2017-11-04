Multiple fire crews respond to structure fire at clothing store in Haywood Co., per dispatch

Dispatchers with the Junaluska Community Fire Department confirm crews are on scene of a structure fire in Clyde, North Carolina.

They said, the blaze is taking place at 195 Paragon Parkway. In Google Maps, that address is Cato's women's clothing store.

Per dispatch, the Haywood County fire marshal is on scene. The Clyde, Crabtree, Town of Canton, Maggie Valley and North Canton Fire Department's also responded for mutual aid, they said.

Stick with FOX Carolina for the latest.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.