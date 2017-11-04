Saucy mystery: 62 cases of Taco Bell mild sauce found lying on r - FOX Carolina 21

Saucy mystery: 62 cases of Taco Bell mild sauce found lying on road in Upstate

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Spartanburg County deputies responded to reports of found property of “mild” importance on Friday – 62 cases of Taco Bell mild sauce bottles that is.

Deputies responded to Highway 92 and Interstate 26 in reference to found property on the side of the road. The person who called in the discovery said he noticed some cases lying on the side of the road and when he got closer he noticed there were 62 cases of Taco Bell mild sauce bottles.

After assessing the scene, deputies say they contacted Taco Bell’s corporate office to see if they had any information about the spicy find, but they were not able to get any leads.

At this time, deputies are still investigating how the cases landed on the side of the road. In the meantime, someone, somewhere is missing their Taco Bell mild sauce.

