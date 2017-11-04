Coroner identifies pedestrian killed after struck by vehicle in his driveway in Greer

The Greenville County Coroner and SC Highway Patrol are investigating the death of a pedestrian they say was struck in his drive way early Saturday morning.

Per the coroner, 59-year-old James Timothy Drummond was pronounced dead at approximately 7:15 a.m. after he was struck by a vehicle in his driveway on the 2400 block of Suddeth Road in Greer shortly before 1 a.m. The coroner said the vehicle was reported to have left the scene.

Drummond was transported to Greenville Memorial Trauma Center after the incident where he later died from his injuries.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Sunday.

