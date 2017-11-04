Coroner identifies pedestrian killed after struck by vehicle in his driveway in Greer

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a man was arrested Friday in connection with an incident in May which claimed the life of an Upstate high school student.More >
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a man was arrested Friday in connection with an incident in May which claimed the life of an Upstate high school student.More >
Authorities were on scene of a deputy patrol car which crashed into the front of a Laurens County home late Friday night.More >
Authorities were on scene of a deputy patrol car which crashed into the front of a Laurens County home late Friday night.More >
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said deputies are searching for an attempted armed robbery suspect after an incident Friday.More >
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said deputies are searching for an attempted armed robbery suspect after an incident Friday.More >
The Troup County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after seizing 151 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.More >
The Troup County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after seizing 151 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.More >
Dispatchers said officials were on the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian in Anderson County on Friday.More >
Dispatchers said officials were on the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian in Anderson County on Friday.More >
Troopers are asking for help tracking down a driver who fled after hitting and killing a pedestrian Thursday night in Laurens County.More >
Troopers are asking for help tracking down a driver who fled after hitting and killing a pedestrian Thursday night in Laurens County.More >
A judge sentenced a Slidell man to life in prison Thursday for the aggravated rape of a 6-year-old girl.More >
A judge sentenced a Slidell man to life in prison Thursday for the aggravated rape of a 6-year-old girl.More >
The Greenville County Coroner and SC Highway Patrol are investigating the death of a pedestrian they say was struck in his drive way early Saturday morning.More >
The Greenville County Coroner and SC Highway Patrol are investigating the death of a pedestrian they say was struck in his drive way early Saturday morning.More >
In a motion filed on Friday, Sheriff Will Lewis and the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are requesting certain claims in an amended lawsuit filed against them be dismissed.More >
In a motion filed on Friday, Sheriff Will Lewis and the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are requesting certain claims in an amended lawsuit filed against them be dismissed.More >
An appreciation dinner for veterans was held at the Golden Creek Baptist Church on Saturday.More >
An appreciation dinner for veterans was held at the Golden Creek Baptist Church on Saturday.More >
The South Carolina Gamecocks are going head-to-head with the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday.More >
The South Carolina Gamecocks are going head-to-head with the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday.More >
Emergency crews responded to a scene at Patewood Memorial Hospital on Saturday.More >
Emergency crews responded to a scene at Patewood Memorial Hospital on Saturday.More >
The 9th Annual Upstate Pride Festival was held in Spartanburg on Saturday.More >
The 9th Annual Upstate Pride Festival was held in Spartanburg on Saturday.More >
The Clemson Tigers prepare to face off against NC State.More >
The Clemson Tigers prepare to face off against NC State.More >
Authorities were on scene of a crash into a home involving a Laurens County Sheriff's Office vehicle.More >
Authorities were on scene of a crash into a home involving a Laurens County Sheriff's Office vehicle.More >
Photos of the full hunter's moon on Nov. 3, 2017.More >
Photos of the full hunter's moon on Nov. 3, 2017.More >
The first week of Upstate high school football playoffs begins.More >
The first week of Upstate high school football playoffs begins.More >
A ribbon cutting was held at the new $25.6 million, 100,000 sq. ft. facility located at 475 Fairforest Way on Nov. 3, 2017.More >
A ribbon cutting was held at the new $25.6 million, 100,000 sq. ft. facility located at 475 Fairforest Way on Nov. 3, 2017.More >
March of Dimes Signature Chefs Auction. (11/2/17)More >
March of Dimes Signature Chefs Auction. (11/2/17)More >