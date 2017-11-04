New bridge opening Monday as part of 85/385 Gateway Project

A new bridge will be opening on Monday as part of the I85/385 Gateway Project.

Motorists traveling on exit 51-C, going from I-85 Northbound to I-385 Northbound, will be traveling over a new bridge on Monday, November 6th. The exit will be at the same location, but motorists will notice a slight change in alignment, the release said.

Officials ask drivers to pay close attention to the new signage and the barricades.

