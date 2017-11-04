Wofford escapes with 24-21 2 OT win over Chattanooga - FOX Carolina 21

Wofford escapes with 24-21 2 OT win over Chattanooga

Wofford Bulldogs. (Source: AP Images) Wofford Bulldogs. (Source: AP Images)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) - Luke Carter booted a 34-yard field goal in the second overtime and Wofford escaped with a 24-21 victory over upset-minded Chattanooga on Saturday.

Carter's game-winning kick was set up when Devin Watson picked off Cole Copeland on Chattanooga's first play of the second OT.

Copeland, a true freshman who was making his fifth career start, forced overtime when he connected with Derek Mahaffey for a 6-yard score with 16 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Mahaffey hit Copeland for the two-point conversion to make it 14-14.

Andre Stoddard rushed for 85 yards and two scores on 24 carries for the Terriers (8-1, 6-1 Southern Conference). Stoddard has scored 12 of Wofford's 27 rushing TDs this season.

The Mocs (2-8, 2-5) held Wofford to 194 yards on the ground, 88 yards below its season average.

Chattanooga was trying to beat a top-ten opponent on the road for the second straight week. The Mocs beat Samson last week for its first road win over a top-ten team since 1983.

Copeland finished with 201 yards and two scores on 27-of-39 passing.

