Fire officials: Search called off when no car found after report - FOX Carolina 21

Fire officials: Search called off when no car found after reports of submerged car in Anderson Co.

Posted: Updated:
TOWNVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Dispatchers in Anderson County say EMS and deputies responded to reports of a vehicle submerged Saturday evening.

Authorities responded to the incident at an address off Stelling Drive in Townville. The appropriate agencies were notified, dispatch confirmed, and a search began for the vehicle.

Shortly after 9 p.m. fire officials on scene said the search was called off. They said there was no evidence or signs of a car being submerged.

Stick with FOX Carolina for any updates.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.