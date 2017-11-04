Fire officials: Search called off when no car found after reports of submerged car in Anderson Co.

Dispatchers in Anderson County say EMS and deputies responded to reports of a vehicle submerged Saturday evening.

Authorities responded to the incident at an address off Stelling Drive in Townville. The appropriate agencies were notified, dispatch confirmed, and a search began for the vehicle.

Shortly after 9 p.m. fire officials on scene said the search was called off. They said there was no evidence or signs of a car being submerged.

