Clemson Tigers men's basketball team hosting hurricane relief game

CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Clemson Tigers men's basketball team is hosting a hurricane relief game on Sunday.

Admission is free to the game, but donations are being accepted on behalf of the Salvation Army.

The Tigers will face off against Tennessee at 12:30 p.m. at the Littlejohn Coliseum.

