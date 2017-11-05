Deputies: Investigation underway after fatal shooting in Laurens County

The world's largest retailer is throwing 20,000 parties across its stores in an attempt to attract more holiday shoppers.More >
The bottle, which was priced at $300,000, had Sandro Bernasconi, of The Waldhuase Hotel, a bit skeptical so he called investigators to examine it.More >
The Greenville County Coroner and SC Highway Patrol are investigating the death of a pedestrian they say was struck in his driveway early Saturday morning.More >
So, if a nuclear apocalypse does happen someday, where are the best (and worst) places to live in America?More >
Authorities recently rounded up 57 people as part of an initiative targeting prostitution in Caddo Parish. Agents also located a missing child and arrested one person on a charge of human trafficking.More >
Troopers confirm a crash involving a pedestrian in Pickens County on Friday turned fatal on Saturday.More >
A new bridge will be opening on Monday as part of the I85/385 Gateway Project.More >
South Carolina Senator Paul Campbell was arrest for Driving Under the Influence on Saturday night.. Campbell was arrested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center at 11:46 p.m. Saturday. He's charged with DUI and giving false information to police. Campbell represents portions of Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties. He's expected to go through bond court on Sunday morning. ...More >
Dispatchers in Anderson County say EMS and deputies responded to reports of a vehicle submerged Saturday evening.More >
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a man was arrested Friday in connection with an incident in May which claimed the life of an Upstate high school student.More >
The Clemson Tigers prepare to face off against NC State.More >
An appreciation dinner for veterans was held at the Golden Creek Baptist Church on Saturday.More >
The South Carolina Gamecocks are going head-to-head with the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday.More >
Emergency crews responded to a scene at Patewood Memorial Hospital on Saturday.More >
The 9th Annual Upstate Pride Festival was held in Spartanburg on Saturday.More >
Authorities were on scene of a crash into a home involving a Laurens County Sheriff's Office vehicle.More >
Photos of the full hunter's moon on Nov. 3, 2017.More >
The first week of Upstate high school football playoffs begins.More >
A ribbon cutting was held at the new $25.6 million, 100,000 sq. ft. facility located at 475 Fairforest Way on Nov. 3, 2017.More >
March of Dimes Signature Chefs Auction. (11/2/17)More >
