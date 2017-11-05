Deputies: Investigation underway after fatal shooting in Laurens - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Investigation underway after fatal shooting in Laurens County

Posted: Updated:
LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Lauren's County Sheriff's Office says they have launched an investigation after a man was found fatally shot in a house on Sunday. 

Deputies said they responded to a call regarding a shooting on Colonial Acres Road and found the male victim after they entered the home. 

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed at this time. 

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.