Bikers ride through Anderson Co. for "You Are Not Forgotten" ride to honor veterans

Bikers lined up Sunday for the 11th annual Richard M. Campbell Veteran Nursing Home Ride hosted by the Teufelshunde Motorcycle Club.

The ride, which is called "You Are Not Forgotten", is held to honor military veterans.

Bikers lined up at the Anderson County Sheriff's Office and rode their bikes until they reached the Richard Campbell Veterans Nursing Home.

Kit Sanders, President of Teufelshunde Motorcycle Club, said the ride serves as a way to say thanks to all those who have served.

“This is one way we can go out there and say thank you to the guys that have served in World War II, Korea, Vietnam," Sanders said, "There’s some Gulf War vets out there."

