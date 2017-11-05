Peeks of sun this afternoon, rain likely Tuesday

Rain becomes possible this week as cooler air returns by mid-week!

Today, some showers are possible in the higher elevation areas nearest the TN/NC line, but rain is unlikely in the Upstate.

This afternoon, some breaks in the clouds are possible, allowing temperature to rise into the upper 60s to middle 70s.

A better chance of wet weather arrives on Tuesday in what will be the first of a series of disturbances moving through the area.

While additional chances of rain will continue Wednesday and Thursday, much cooler air returns as a wedge sets up – this will bring highs down into the 50s both days!

Sunshine returns Friday and Saturday as high pressure briefly takes hold, but more changes are on the way for Sunday!

IN THE TROPICS, a new tropical depression has formed but poses no threat to land this week.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.