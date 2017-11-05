Coroner investigating after homeless woman found dead in make-shift tent in Upstate wooded area

The Cherokee County Coroner is investigating the death of a homeless woman found in a wooded area Sunday morning.

Coroner Dennis Fowler said 56-year-old Pamela Wright Long was found in a wooded area off West Floyd Baker Boulevard.

Long had been living in the woods behind the Dollar Tree on Walton Drive for several weeks, another homeless woman staying the same wooded area told the coroner. She said she became concerned when she had not seen Long in awhile and called 911.

Per the coroner's report. when officers arrived on scene, they located Long in a make-shift tent of plastic sheeting draped between trees. The coroner said she appeared to have been deceased for several days based on her condition.

The circumstances surrounding Long's death are unknown at this time. An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday morning to assist in the investigation.

Per the coroner, Long's last known address was in Gaffney.

