Mobile home destroyed by fire in Greenville Co.

Scene of mobile home fire on Adams Road. (11/5/17 FOX Carolina)

Multiple fire crews and EMS responded to the scene of a mobile home fire Sunday afternoon.

The fire took place on Adams Road in Marietta.

Fire officials say one mobile home was involved. Our FOX Carolina crew on scene said the home was fully destroyed.

No one was injured in the blaze.

The cause is unknown at this time.

