Gamecocks WR Deebo Samuel officially out for season after injured during rehab

At least 26 people were killed in Sunday's church shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott said at a press conference. Many others were wounded, said Freeman Martin, a regional director with the Texas Department of Public Safety, with victims ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >
The Cherokee County Coroner is investigating the death of a homeless woman found in a wooded area Sunday morning.More >
The Lauren's County Sheriff's Office says they have launched a death investigation after a man was found laying in a pool of blood early Sunday morning.More >
Communication is at an all-time high. Patrol lights are flashing, security cameras rolling, and congregations on high alert during Sunday evening services following a mass shooting at a Texas church.More >
A body-shaming comment posted on social media about an African-American traffic reporter in Dallas, Texas has caused a social media uproar, with even celebrities getting involved.More >
So, if a nuclear apocalypse does happen someday, where are the best (and worst) places to live in America?More >
A Norwalk man has been indicted on multiple charges after fraudulently inducing teen girls into engaging in sexually explicit conduct and recording the conduct under the false promise that he was producing a pornographic film.More >
South Carolina wide receiver Deebo Samuel announced Sunday that he will not be making a return to the filed until 2018 after getting injured during rehab.More >
Senator Rand Paul was assaulted at his home on Friday afternoon, according to a release from Kentucky State Police.More >
The motorcycle ride honoring veterans began at the Anderson County Sheriff's Office and ended at the Richard Campbell Veterans Nursing Home.More >
The Clemson Tigers prepare to face off against NC State.More >
An appreciation dinner for veterans was held at the Golden Creek Baptist Church on Saturday.More >
The South Carolina Gamecocks are going head-to-head with the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday.More >
Emergency crews responded to a scene at Patewood Memorial Hospital on Saturday.More >
The 9th Annual Upstate Pride Festival was held in Spartanburg on Saturday.More >
Authorities were on scene of a crash into a home involving a Laurens County Sheriff's Office vehicle.More >
Photos of the full hunter's moon on Nov. 3, 2017.More >
The first week of Upstate high school football playoffs begins.More >
A ribbon cutting was held at the new $25.6 million, 100,000 sq. ft. facility located at 475 Fairforest Way on Nov. 3, 2017.More >
