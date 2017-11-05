Gamecocks WR Deebo Samuel officially out for season after injured during rehab

Deebo Samuel is helped by trainers after an injury during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky. (Source: AP Images)

South Carolina wide receiver Deebo Samuel announced Sunday that he will not be making a return to the filed until 2018 after getting injured during rehab.

Samuel suffered a broken leg during a game against Kentucky in September. He began rehabilitation for the injury and was expected to return to the field with the Gamecocks this season.

Deebo Samuel making progress in rehab

The wide receiver tweeted Sunday evening that he was injured during rehab while running route on the filed, just two weeks from when he was expected to return.

Here is his full tweet:

Samuel, who will be a senior next year, said in his tweet "GAMECOCKS COUNTRY we got one more ride and it's going to be one to remember, I love you all.. I'll be back 2018 to give you the summary!!"

