Impeachment trial to begin for Clemson's student VP

Clemson University’s student government will begin an impeachment trial Monday against the student vice president, according to the senate president.

Senate President Leland Dunwoodie said he will preside over the hearings against Jaren Stewart.

The student government drama has made national headlines in recent weeks after Student Vice President Jaren Stewart was one of the student government members who protested against racial tensions by sitting during the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance in student government meetings, per The State.

Dunwoodie said the impeachment and the charges brought up against Stewart were not related to his protest.

“As Senate President, it is my role to remain impartial during impeachment proceedings,” Dunwoodie stated via e-mail. “Senator Hoffman indicated that the charges he brought forth were not related to Vice President Stewart's protest. I fully support Vice President Stewart's right to protest.”

According to The State newspaper, Senator Miller Hoffman began pushing for an impeachment trial after an incident report dated from April 2017 claimed Stewart would “’take, food, cleaning supplies and their vacuum,’” and mentioned that Stewart would leave the room “’covered in sweat, dirt and grass’” after his rugby matches.

Hoffman twice entered motions for an impeachment trial. The first motion failed but the second motion passed.

