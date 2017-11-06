Chiller arrives for outdoor ice skating rink in downtown Greenville

The ice rink at Ice on Main in downtown Greenville (FOX Carolina/ Nov. 18, 2016)

The annual outdoor ice skating rink will soon return to downtown Greenville.

The ice chiller for United Community Bank Ice on Main will be delivered on Monday, Greenville city officials said.

The chiller is expected to arrive by 9 a.m. and will be set in place by a crane. Crews will then begin installing the rink, hook up the chiller, and begin flooding the 3,200 Square-foot rink with 2,500 gallons of water.

A section of Main Street will be closed between Court Street and Broad Street will be closed from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday as the chiller is being delivered and installed.

City officials said the ice rink will open on Friday, November 17 at 4 p.m. following an opening ceremony at 3:30 p.m. The opening ceremony will feature entertainment, announcements about the season and the ceremonial first skate.

United Community Bank Ice on Main is located next to the Courtyard Marriott and City Hall on the Village Green. The skating season will run through Monday, January 15. Admission is $10 per person and includes skate rental.

Click here to learn more about Ice on Main.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.