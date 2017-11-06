Coroner identifies mother fatally hit by car at Anderson Co. school bus stop

The coroner said a parent was hit by a car and killed (FOX Carolina/ Nov. 6, 2017)

Scene of deadly crash on First Avenue in Starr (FOX Carolina/ Nov. 6, 2017)

The coroner said a parent was hit by a car and killed at a school bus stop in the Starr community Monday morning.

The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. on First Avenue near Wilton Hall Road, according to the SC Highway Patrol.

Coroner Greg Shore said a Crescent High School student had boarded the bus and the child's mother came out to speak to the bus driver. The mother was standing in the road next to the bus and was hit by a car traveling in the other lane.

She was identified as 46-year-old Kerri Mullins. Mullins' birthday would have been Wednesday.

Shore said the weather was a factor. The area was shrouded in a dense fog at the time of the crash.

There was no initial word if the bus had its flashing beacons activated or stop signs deployed. Shore said investigators were reviewing camera footage from the school bus to determine what happened or if any traffic laws were violated.

Troopers said the vehicle involved was a 2015 Hyundai. The driver was also injured and taken to the hospital. The SCHP MAIT team was called in to investigate the crash.

The school district confirmed other students were on board the bus at the time of the accident. Counselors will be available at schools for students and staff.

The crash was the second deadly crash in the Upstate Monday morning. The first was on US 25 in Laurens County around 6:30 a.m.

