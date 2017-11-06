Coroner: Parent hit and killed by car at Anderson Co. school bus stop

A body-shaming comment posted on social media about an African-American traffic reporter in Dallas, Texas has caused a social media uproar, with even celebrities getting involved.More >
Were it not for a local resident who confronted the gunman, the deadliest shooting in Texas history could have claimed even more lives.More >
The coroner said a parent was hit by a car and killed at a school bus stop in the Starr community Monday morning.More >
Police are investigating a videotaped altercation where an apparently intoxicated University of Miami football fan slaps an officer, who then punches her in the head.More >
The Lauren's County Sheriff's Office says they have launched a death investigation after a man was found laying in a pool of blood early Sunday morning.More >
Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol are investigating a deadly crash on US 25 in Laurens County.More >
The Cherokee County Coroner is investigating the death of a homeless woman found in a wooded area Sunday morning.More >
The coroner said a high school student's mother was hit and killed by a vehicle while talking to the school bus driver on First Avenue in Starr (Nov. 6, 2017)More >
The motorcycle ride honoring veterans began at the Anderson County Sheriff's Office and ended at the Richard Campbell Veterans Nursing Home.More >
The Clemson Tigers prepare to face off against NC State.More >
An appreciation dinner for veterans was held at the Golden Creek Baptist Church on Saturday.More >
The South Carolina Gamecocks are going head-to-head with the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday.More >
Emergency crews responded to a scene at Patewood Memorial Hospital on Saturday.More >
The 9th Annual Upstate Pride Festival was held in Spartanburg on Saturday.More >
Authorities were on scene of a crash into a home involving a Laurens County Sheriff's Office vehicle.More >
Photos of the full hunter's moon on Nov. 3, 2017.More >
The first week of Upstate high school football playoffs begins.More >
