Coroner: Parent hit and killed by car at Anderson Co. school bus stop

STARR, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The coroner said a parent was hit by a car and killed at a school bus stop in the Starr community Monday morning.

The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. on First Avenue near Wilton Hall Road, according to the SC Highway Patrol.

Coroner Greg Shore said a Crescent High School student had boarded the bus and the child's mother came out to speak to the bus driver. The mother was standing in the road next to the bus and was hit by a car traveling in the other lane.

Shore said the weather was a factor. The area was shrouded in a dense fog at the time of the crash.

There was no initial word if the bus had its flashing beacons activated or stop signs deployed.

Shore said investigators were reviewing camera footage from the school bus to determine what happened or if any traffic laws were violated

The crash was the second deadly crash in the Upstate Monday morning. The first was on US 25 in Laurens County around 6:30 a.m.

Troopers investigating deadly crash on US 25 in Laurens County

