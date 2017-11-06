Mother fatally struck by car while talking to bus driver at Anderson Co. school bus stop

The coroner said a parent was hit by a car and killed (FOX Carolina/ Nov. 6, 2017)

The Anderson County coroner said a mother was hit and killed by a car after dropping her child off at a school bus stop in the Starr community Monday morning.

The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. on First Avenue near Wilton Hall Road, according to SC Highway Patrol.

Neighbor, Terry Machen lives on First Avenue in Starr and witnessed a white Hyundai drive by his driveway moments before the crash.

"Before I could get back to my truck," explained Machen, "I heard the noise of something hit down below me."

Coroner Greg Shore said a Crescent High School student boarded the bus and the child's mother came out to speak to the bus driver. The mother was standing in the road next to the bus and was hit by a car traveling in the other lane.

Machen said he attempted to render aid to the woman, but says he was too late to do anything for her.

She was identified as 46-year-old Kerry Mullins. Mullins' birthday would have been Wednesday.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for Mullins' funeral expenses. Click here to contribute. A memorial service for Mullins will be held at the House of Prayer on Evergreen Street at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators say, approximately 18 seconds passed between when the final student boarded the bus, the lights went off and stop arm came in and when the crash happened.

The driver told officials he saw the bus lights on and slowed down, but when he saw them go off he tried to pass. Shore said the weather was a factor. The area was shrouded in a dense fog at the time of the crash.

Shore said investigators were reviewing camera footage from the school bus to determine what happened or if any traffic laws were violated. The SCHP MAIT team was also called in to reconstruct the crash, troopers said.

The school district confirmed other students were on board the bus at the time of the accident. Counselors will be available at schools for students and staff.

"The district, school administration and all the agencies that are involved will work together to coordinate a concerted effort in serving these families," explained Deputy Superintendent, David Nixon.

Troopers said the vehicle involved was a 2015 Hyundai. The driver was also injured and taken to the hospital.

Machen said the family will be in her prayers following Monday's deadly accident.

"It's sheer shock, I'm sure that the kids are still in shock and her husband is still in shock and gonna have to learn how to live life without his best friend and I can only imagine what that has to be like," Machen added.

The crash was the second deadly crash in the Upstate Monday morning. The first was on US 25 in Laurens County around 6:30 a.m.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.