Abbeville's police chief resigns

The city of Abbeville is searching for a new police chief, according to the city manager.

City Manager Blake Stone said former chief Mark Hall resigned Friday morning to take a job in the private sector.

Stone said an interim police chief will be named on Monday.

Hall had been with the police department for four years.

Stone said the city will begin accepting applications for a new chief soon.

MORE NEWS - Coroner: Parent hit and killed by car at Anderson Co. school bus stop

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.