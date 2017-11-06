Man accused of killing 3 people in Asheville in 2015 expected to enter plea

The man accused of killing three people in Asheville and leading law enforcement on a multi-county chase in 2015 is expected to enter a plea during a hearing on Monday.

Pierre Lamont Griffin was charged with three counts of murder, two counts of destroying or removing a body, felony larceny, obtaining property by false pretense, robbery with a dangerous weapon, reckless driving and fleeing or eluding arrest after an October 2015 crime spree.

Investigators said Griffin shot and killed Alexandra King and Tatianna Diz on Oct. 27, 2015. The victims’ car was found with blood and bullet holes in it the next day. The women’s bodies were pulled from the French Broad River a week later.

After shooting Diz and King, investigators said Griffin went to an apartment complex where he shot and killed Uhon Johnson. Griffin is then accused of stealing Johnson’s vehicle and leading deputies on a multi-county chase that ended on Interstate 26 in Polk County, where deputies shot Griffin after they said he presented a gun.

