Sirius XM launches 'Billy Graham Channel' for Graham's 99th birthday

Rev. Billy Graham (Source: Billy Graham Evangelistic Association) Rev. Billy Graham (Source: Billy Graham Evangelistic Association)
SiriusXM announced it will launch "The Billy Graham Channel” for a limited time in honor of the North Carolina evangelist’s 99th birthday.

The radio channel debuted at midnight on Monday on Channel 145 and will feature sermons from world-renowned Christian evangelist, Billy Graham.

The Billy Graham Channel will broadcast until November 17 at 11:59 p.m. on satellite and via streaming.

Billy Graham will turn 99 on Tuesday.

