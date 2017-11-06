Upstate law enforcement agencies offer free shooter response training for churches

Some Upstate law enforcement agencies are offering free training to churches and civic organizations whose members may be rattled by the deadly church shooting in Texas.

On Sunday, 26 people were killed when a gunman opened fire at a Baptist church in rural Texas. The victims ranged from babies to senior citizens.

On Monday, both the Anderson and Newberry County sheriff’s offices posted on Facebook that their agencies will offer programs.

Anderson County Sheriff's Office:

Anderson County Sheriff's Office offers FREE active assailant response training to schools, businesses, churches, community groups and any other civic organizations interested in protecting its people. The training is tailored to meet the time restrictions of the requesting organization and can range from 1 hour to a full day seminar with individualized break-out sessions. Not only will participants learn take down techniques and other protective actions, but you will also learn how to control bleeding and administer critical life-saving trauma treatment until emergency medical personal arrive. This training is provided by Anderson County Sheriff's Office and Anderson County EMS & Special Operations personnel at NO COST! For more information or to schedule training, please contact Lt. Todd Caron at (864) 222-3970 OR by email at tcaron@andersonsheriff.com.

Newberry County Sheriff's Office:

The mass shooting in a small Texas Church was horrendous. This was rural America and this type of behavior can happen anywhere. While the shooter was not what one would think of as a terrorist, this was a terroristic act. This is why we tried to get out in front of this nonsense and provide our Safety in the Sanctuary program. We have trained hundreds and are willing to train more. If your house of worship does not have a security plan or a security team, you need to think of one. We live in a very dangerous world. Everyone should be aware of their surroundings and have a personal plan. The Newberry County Sheriff's Office and I are willing to help you.

