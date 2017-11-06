Rainy Tuesday leads to a big midweek cooldown

Get ready for a rainy day Tuesday with cooler weather and decreasing rain chances in the days to follow.

While this evening might bring a brief shower or two, most should stay dry with areas of fog and lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Tuesday morning will bring scattered showers across the area, and possibly a couple of heavy downpours. That rain will gradually break apart and diminish to only hit and miss showers for the afternoon.

As a result, temperatures will stay mostly in the 60s to near 70 throughout the day without much sunshine.

Showers will remain on Wednesday, but that’s when a cold front begins to pass us by to the south, which will mean much cooler weather with highs only reaching the middle to upper 50s.

Thursday looks a bit drier with a lingering bit of light rain possible with more sunshine by the afternoon, but highs should only make it into the 50s once again.

Some in the Upstate might make it to 60 on Friday, but at least the sun will be out in full both then and Saturday. Another slight chance of rain moves in on Sunday, but we should be dry by Monday and maybe even somewhat warmer.

In the tropics, Tropical Depression 19 formed Monday morning and will likely strengthen into a tropical storm very soon, but not affect any landmasses.

