Scattered rain today, then a BIG mid-week cool-down

Our last warm day today gives way to a MUCH colder Wednesday and beyond.

Widespread rain is likely in the mountains today, becoming increasingly scattered and spotty through the afternoon with highs generally in the upper 60s.

In the Upstate, spotty showers are possible through the day…especially this afternoon where a few could grow into storms. Expect highs in the 70s!

Wednesday will be much different – overcast, dreary, and cool with steady or even falling temperatures in the 50s. Areas of drizzle or light rain are likely through the day.

A few showers could stick around Thursday, but much NICER weather is expected Friday into Saturday. Some additional rain could move in Sunday.

IN THE TROPICS, tropical storm RINA formed but continues to be no threat to land. It is forecast to become a remnant low in the northern Atlantic by the week’s end.

