Lockdown lifted at Whitehall Elementary after nearby incident

Officials with Anderson District 5 said Whitehall Elementary was placed on a lockdown Monday.

According to deputies, the lockdown went into effect around 1:15 p.m. after an individual was seen running out of the Department of Mental Health on McGee Road. Deputies said the individual was not a patient.

The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution but it was lifted just after 2 p.m.

The district said everyone is safe and there was no disruption to dismissal.

