Greenville Zoo's youngest giraffe to be transferred to Pennsylvania

The Greenville Zoo announced on Monday it will soon be saying goodbye to Tatu, the zoo's youngest giraffe.

Tatu was born in February 2016 to parents Autumn and Walter. His birth was watched by thousands around the world when it was streamed by EarthCam. Walter has since been transferred to Turtle Back Zoo in New Jersey.

Now the steering committee for the Masai Giraffe Species Survival Plan is recommending that Tatu move to Lehigh Valley Zoo in Schnecksville, Pennsylvania.

Tatu's keepers have been working to get him used to being separated from mother Autumn because it is typically recommended giraffe calves be moved before their first birthday.

“While it’s always sad to see a member of our zoo family leave, supporting and promoting conservation efforts is a critical part of our mission, and we must always focus on the needs of the overall population," said zoo director Jeff Bullock. "To that end, with Miles and Autumn being such a highly recommended pair, we’re hopeful that we’ll soon be welcoming a new calf to the zoo family.”

A transfer date for Tatu has not yet been set, but it is expected to take place before winter.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.