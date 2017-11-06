Campus police investigating after objects thrown at refs following NC State vs. Clemson game

Police for NC State University said they are working to identify individuals at Saturday's football game against Clemson University who are accused of throwing objects at referees.

The Wolfpack and the Tigers faced off in Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday for an intense matchup. Clemson ended up securing a 38-31 win, although some fans were upset about calls made by refs.

NC State University Police Department said fans in the stadium were caught on video throwing objects as the referees as they departed. They shared a YouTube video on the department's official Facebook page with the title "Video: NC State fans throw objects, appear to spit at referees."

Anyone with information on the identities of the individuals is asked to contact police at 919-515-3000.

