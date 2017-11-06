New bridge indicates progress for Gateway Project

A new bridge is now open as part of the I-85/386 Gateway Project. Drivers going from I-85 Northbound to I-385 Northbound to downtown Greenville have been traveling the new bridge since it opened Monday morning.

“Each step is an accomplishment and it opens up new areas for us to work to do either bridge or roadway construction,” said Kimberly Bishop, construction engineer with SCDOT.

She’s reminding drivers to be patient and pay close attention to new signage.

“As we open up new areas, things are a little slow,” Bishop said. “People quickly get used to the transitions. Just pay attention and drive safely.”

Drivers are already noticing improvements, especially along Woodruff Road. There are several new ramps going on and off. The next focus for the Gateway Project is 385 Northbound where DOT will be shifting traffic over the new lanes in the coming months.

The entire Gateway Project is on-time and slated for completion in May of 2019.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.