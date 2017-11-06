Tryon building significantly damaged after car crashes into side - FOX Carolina 21

Tryon building significantly damaged after car crashes into side

The Tryon Fire Department was on scene of a vehicle crash involving a building on Monday.

Firefighters said the incident occurred at Oak Hill Condos on East Howard Street. No one was injured, but the building suffered significant damage.

