Local law enforcement agencies weigh in following Texas church shooting

Local law enforcement agencies are weighing in following the mass shooting at a church in Texas over the weekend.

Captain Mike Aikens with the Anderson Police Department said, the news of the shooting is difficult to comprehend.

"It's sad that people are doing so much crazy stuff, especially going into churches now and that's a target."

Captain Aikens said the department takes their active shooter training very seriously, and will be taking part in another class soon.

"We have another one scheduled soon just because of all the shootings that have been happening in all of America."

FOX Carolina also spoke with another member of the Anderson Police Department, Lieutenant Tony Tilley. Lt. Tilley is with the department, and is a pastor at Freedom Baptist Ministries in Anderson.

"It kind of hits home even closer because as a pastor you kind of picture how the people in the church, in the congregation could even deal with something that stressful and that hurtful."

Lt. Tilley said they take safety seriously at their church. In fact, he told us he, and several other members with concealed weapons permits carry guns to Sunday services. They also laid out a safety plan when they first formed some ten years ago.

"One of the things we have done are put measures into place to make sure all of our people stay safe. It's sad that it's come to this but at this point, we lock our doors during service and we have security cameras that can be monitored at all times."

He adds, we can't stop doing the things we normally do, like go to church, but said that church leaders need to be prepared for any situation.

"I would suggest church leaders have some security measures in place and they have somebody that knows how to operate and make sure that the congregation stays secure."

