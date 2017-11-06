Police: Man charged with DUI after pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run

The Greenville Police Department said a suspect is in custody after a hit-and-run on Sunday.

Officers were called to an area in the 600 block of Buncombe Street where they found a victim lying face down in the roadway in a pool of blood. Police said the victim had obvious facial trauma and was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Police said they located the suspect vehicle behind a nearby gas station. The driver, identified as Jesus Eduardo Lozano-Pescador, had blood-shot eyes and heavy odor of alcohol coming from his person, according to the incident report.

Officers said Lozano-Pescador refused a breathalyzer but a search warrant was issued for his blood to be drawn as evidence. The results have not yet been released.

Lozano-Pescador was arrested and charged with DUI with great bodily injury, hit-and-run with great bodily injury and driving without a license.

According to online jail records, Immigrations and Customs Enforcement has placed a hold on Lozano-Pescador.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.