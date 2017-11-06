Town of Boiling Springs growing, but no plans to become city

Those who live in Boiling Springs say they feel welcomed.

"It just seems very comfortable here," Larry Mansell said.

He recently moved to Boiling Springs from New York.

"I recently retired in June from the Buffalo school system and it was time to go," Mansell said. "My wife and I have two daughters who live in the area and three grand kids."

His neighborhood like many others off Highway 9 is still growing and construction crews are building new homes in another community near his.

"I do see a lot of growing going on, and it's good," Mansell said.

Years before Mansell knew anything about Boiling Springs, those who live in the area talked about Boiling Springs becoming a city. That would mean a Boiling Springs mayor, a police department and city sanitation pickups. However, that could also mean more taxes.

"I'm from New York- everything got taxed," Mansell said.

So, he's not sure how he feels about new taxes.

"It's a very growing area. It's got a lot of potential from what I can see," Mansell said.

There are new restaurants and businesses like Yes Doll Boutique.

"We kinda try to have a variety and we have jeans, tops, jewelry, we have some handmade jewelry lines," Emily Sims said.

She's the co-owner of the store, which is located off Highway 9.

"There's about everything you can imagine on this one road," she said.

She and her sister like the location and thought of it as prime real estate, even though it's a small business.

"Boiling Springs has a lot of that- you know, we have our chains and everything, but we also have a lot of small businesses," Sims said.

She wants that Highway 9 traffic to drive customers into their store.

Right now deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office handle calls for the area. Justin Bradley is the Spartanburg County Council Vice-Chairman and represents Boiling Springs.

"Growth is a good problem to have, but you have to be able to accommodate it," Bradley said.

The intersection of Highway 9 and Old Furnace Road is one of the busiest in the area.

"People are wanting to come into this area," Bradley said.

He says developers are shopping the space at the BI-LO Grocery store and land owned by Spartanburg District Two across the street from the old grocery store.

"Our last measure we were looking at probably about 15 to 20 residential developments that are happening," Bradley said.

He says county council studies area performance planning and divides the county into zones to meet the needs of the area.

"What Boiling Springs needs is going to be very different than other communities," he said.

For now, he says that does not include incorporating the area.

"Honestly, the biggest downside that we would get is taxes which I highly think would temp down on growth," Bradley said.

In order for Boiling Springs to become a city, a petition process to get the issue on a ballot would have to take place. Then, those results would go to the state, where another process would begin.

"I don't think it would add value by adding an additional level of government and an additional level of bureaucracy on top of that," he said.

So, the area that once acted as a pit stop for horses and travelers to admire the spring will stay a small town, which is just fine for a big city guy like Mansell.

"It felt very comfortable here as opposed to some other things," Mansell said.

