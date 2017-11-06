Fmr. Upstate deputy pleads guilty in 'Redneck Rick' child sextortion case

A former Upstate deputy entered a guilty plea on Monday in connection with a child pornography investigation.

Christopher Carroll Wilbanks was arrested after Spartanburg County deputies and Homeland Security agents said they launched an investigation into inappropriate communication with an 11-year-old child who lives in another state.

According to federal agents, Wilbanks posted as a 14-year-old boy on the app Kik and used coercion methods to solicit photos of the young girl naked. Agents said Wilbanks used the alias "Redneck Rick" in his communications with the child, receiving 22 photos of her including of her partially and fully nude.

When the girl began removing clothing she was "visibly upset and crying" according to Homeland Security agents.

The incidents took place while the former Spartanburg County deputy was on duty, according to a federal district attorney.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Bond denied for former deputy accused of 'Sextortion of 11 -year-old girl' while on duty

In February 2017, a grand jury indicted Wilbanks on a charge saying he did "knowingly employ, use, persuade, induce, entice and coerce any minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing any visual depiction of such conduct."

The grand jury said Wilbanks was in violation of Title 18 U.S. Code Section 2251(a), which is a federal code regarding aggravated sexual abuse and the use of force to cause another person to engage in a sexual act.

U.S. District Court documents filed on Oct. 26 state Wilbanks entered a guilty plea in connection with the indictment.

The sentence for Wilbanks has not yet been determined.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.