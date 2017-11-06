WATCH: Suspect on Mountain's Most Wanted list for assault on government official arrested after tip, per officers

A suspect on the Mountain's Most Wanted list for assault on a government official was arrested Monday after a tip lead to his location, officials confirm.

Per a video posted on Facebook by a journalist for the Leicester Leader, Asheville Police, U.S. Marshals and SWAT investigators detained at least three individuals at the Walmart on Bleachery Road.

An officer in the video says they received a tip that a man on the most wanted list by the name of Xavier Swinton was spotted at the Walmart. When they arrived on scene, the officer says they were able to corner the suspect in a vehicle along with two other people.

An official with the U.S. Marshal’s office confirms, Swinton was wanted in Buncombe County for assault on a government official with physical injury and carrying a concealed weapon. The officer in the video said Swinton was also wanted on several drugs and gun-related charges for which he'd failed to show up in court.

The officer said they had been searching for Swinton for a long time.

During his arrest, U.S. Marshals say Swinton was found to be in possession of a stolen firearm and controlled substances, which would result in additional charges.

The officer in the video said, one of the passengers in the vehicle will also receive charges for being in possession of drugs. That suspect has not been identified. The third person in the vehicle was let go, he said.

Officials say there were no shots fired during the arrest and no injuries.

