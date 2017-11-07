Election Day: A look at races, referendums in Upstate, Mountains - FOX Carolina 21

Election Day: A look at races, referendums in Upstate, Mountains, & NE Georgia

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Tuesday is Election Day and voters in several counties and municipalities in the Upstate, the Mountains, and Northeast Georgia will vote to determine who will lead their communities.

Click here to see the full list of races and candidates in South Carolina.

Click here to see the full list of races and candidates in North Carolina.

Click here to see the full list of races and candidates in Georgia.

Spartanburg County voters will also vote on the Penny Tax referendum to fund a new judicial, emergency, and government operations center and parking garage.

Read the referendum question below:

Voters in Spartanburg County’s Croft and Startex fire districts will also have referendums on the ballot. Read those below.

Croft referendum:

Startex referendum:

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in South Carolina and Georgia and from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. in North Carolina.

Stay with FOX Carolina for full election results after polls close Tuesday.

