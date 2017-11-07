Police: Teen with BB gun arrested after fleeing from officials at Hillcrest High

Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.More >
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.More >
The Anderson County coroner said a mother was hit and killed by a car after dropping her child off at a school bus stop in the Starr community Monday morning.More >
The Anderson County coroner said a mother was hit and killed by a car after dropping her child off at a school bus stop in the Starr community Monday morning.More >
A former Upstate deputy entered a guilty plea on Monday in connection with a child pornography investigation.More >
A former Upstate deputy entered a guilty plea on Monday in connection with a child pornography investigation.More >
There are multiple reports of an armed suspect on the campus of Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas.More >
There are multiple reports of an armed suspect on the campus of Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas.More >
Clemson University’s student government voted not to impeach their student vice president early Tuesday morning after a hearing that lasted through the night.More >
Clemson University’s student government voted not to impeach their student vice president early Tuesday morning after a hearing that lasted through the night.More >
An Upstate man was ticketed in connection with a collision that killed an SC Highway Patrol trooper in October after investigators say he fell asleep just prior to the accident.More >
An Upstate man was ticketed in connection with a collision that killed an SC Highway Patrol trooper in October after investigators say he fell asleep just prior to the accident.More >
A man shot and killed his estranged wife and her boyfriend outside a Catholic church in central California and then shot himself at his home, authorities said.More >
A man shot and killed his estranged wife and her boyfriend outside a Catholic church in central California and then shot himself at his home, authorities said.More >
An elderly North Carolina man was mauled to death by two of his five dogs despite a young boy tossing bricks at the animals to stop the attack.More >
An elderly North Carolina man was mauled to death by two of his five dogs despite a young boy tossing bricks at the animals to stop the attack.More >
Marshall was found hog-tied and left for dead in Cherokee County in 2015, but he has rehabilitated and has been with a rescue group since then.More >
Marshall was found hog-tied and left for dead in Cherokee County in 2015, but he has rehabilitated and has been with a rescue group since then.More >
The coroner said a high school student's mother was hit and killed by a vehicle while talking to the school bus driver on First Avenue in Starr (Nov. 6, 2017)More >
The coroner said a high school student's mother was hit and killed by a vehicle while talking to the school bus driver on First Avenue in Starr (Nov. 6, 2017)More >
The motorcycle ride honoring veterans began at the Anderson County Sheriff's Office and ended at the Richard Campbell Veterans Nursing Home.More >
The motorcycle ride honoring veterans began at the Anderson County Sheriff's Office and ended at the Richard Campbell Veterans Nursing Home.More >
The Clemson Tigers prepare to face off against NC State.More >
The Clemson Tigers prepare to face off against NC State.More >