Police: Teen with BB gun arrested after fleeing from officials at Hillcrest High

Simpsonville police said a teen who had a BB gun at Hillcrest High School was arrested Tuesday morning.

Beth Brotherton, a Greenville County Schools spokesperson, said a school resource officer at Hillcrest High School got a tip that a former student may have been in the school parking lot with a gun.

“When the SRO and the assistant principal went to investigate the suspect fled in his vehicle,” Brotherton said. “He got stuck in car line traffic and swerved off the road and into a fence along Industrial Drive.”

Brotherton said the suspect continued onto I-385 and was apprehended by Simpsonville police.

Simpsonville police said they located the suspect on I-385 North near US 276. Police pulled over the suspect's vehicle and identified the driver as 17-year-old Clayton Keith Hopkins.

Police said Hopkins was charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds and reckless driving.

"Nobody was injured and school is operating as normal," said Tiffany Cherry, a spokesperson for the city of Simpsonville.

