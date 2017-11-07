Franklin Graham posts video honoring father, Billy Graham, on 99th birthday

Franklin Graham on Tuesday posted a video celebrating his father’s birthday.

The evangelist Rev. Billy Graham turned 99 on Tuesday.

The video celebrates Graham’s life as he enters his one hundredth year on earth.

The evangelist has famously said, “My home is in Heaven. I'm just traveling through this world.”

Franklin Graham’s video features interviews from some of the people Billy Graham has impacted on his ongoing century-long journey home.

Interviewees include musicians Michael W. Smith and Ricky Skaggs; TV personalities Kathie Lee Gifford, Larry King, and Greta Van Susteren, Ricky Skaggs; several clergymen; and more.

The video also features a few words from the elder Graham about God’s plan for our lives.

