SLED charges city of Clemson's former finance director with embezzlement

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced Tuesday that the former finance director for the city of Clemson had been charged with embezzlement.

SLED agents said Tom Alexander Sparacino, 61, was charged and booked into the Pickens County Detention Center.

Sparacino is accused of using credit cards belonging to the city to purchase personal items and accumulate charges of a personal between June 2011 and February 2017.

SLED said Sparacino embezzled more than $10,000 from the city.

Clemson City Administrator Rick Cotton said Sparacino had been with the City of Clemson for 31 years.

"He was suspended without pay, pending the results of the investigation, on February 28th," Cotton said of Sparacino. "He elected to retire from the city effective May 13, 2017. At the time of his retirement his annual salary was $81,936."

If convicted, Sparacino could face up to ten years in prison.

Cotton said the city is cooperating with SLED as the investigation continues.

