Dabo on laptop-gate: NC State coach 'needs to be managing his side, not worrying about ours'

In a press conference on Tuesday, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney responded to a question regarding "laptop-gate."

The incident was sparked by a comment made by NC State head coach Dave Doeren after the Wolfpack fell to Clemson Saturday.

"I'd like to know why there's a laptop on Clemson's sideline that they were looking at too," Doeren said. "I'd like that to be investigated."

NCAA rules prohibit the use of computers for coaching purposes during the game. But Swinney said it didn't belong to anyone from the team.

"A laptop? No, I have no idea," Swinney said. "The only thing I can think is maybe it was someone with social media or something... It wasn't anybody from football, I can tell you that."

Clemson's Associate Athletic Director told reporters the laptop was being used by a student videographer.

In a follow-up to a question on Tuesday regarding the allegations, Swinney joked that the team was in dire need of towels and was trying to order them for delivery to the sidelines via drone. Multiple sports outlets reported that NC State defensive end Bradley Chubb was seen taking Tigers quarterback Kelly Bryant's towel during Saturday's game.

"I want to launch an investigation, too," Swinney joked. "What do they do with those towels? Is it a towel wall of fame?"

In a more serious response to the laptop-gate question, Swinney said the comment was "kind of a challenge to our integrity."

“I think the investigation needs to be managing his side, not worrying about ours," Swinney said.

