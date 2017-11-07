Police: Teen girl to undergo surgery after assault at high school football game

Union police said a 14-year-old boy has been charged after he was accused of assaulting a teenage girl at the Union County High School football game on October 27.

A police officer reported hearing a female crying at the stadium and then finding the victim on the ground, holding her knee.

The victim told police the suspect came behind her and kicked her in the back of the knee.

The officer said the suspect was located but claimed he didn’t kick the victim. The teen reportedly admitted he used his hand to strike her but told the officer he was only playing around.

Incident reports state the victim suffered a ruptured meniscus and two torn lateral ligaments from the attack and will require a surgery to be performed by an orthopedic specialist.

The teen suspect was charged with assault and battery second degree.

