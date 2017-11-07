Lockdown lifted at USC Upstate after nearby shooting; suspect on - FOX Carolina 21

Lockdown lifted at USC Upstate after nearby shooting; suspect on the loose

USC Upstate placed multiple buildings on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after a shooting near campus.

The university tweeted that the Library, Smith, CLC, and HPAC buildings were locked down.

Campus officials said the lockdown was issued as a precaution and they were awaiting further instruction from law enforcement.

Spartanburg County emergency dispatchers confirmed deputies were called to the Campus Edge Apartments located next to the campus but could not confirm the nature of the call.

A spokesperson for USC Upstate later confirmed that a person living at Campus Edge Apartments was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Residents at the complex reported hearing approximately five gunshots.

The person was not a student, according to the university. A search is underway for a suspect who fled on foot. According to a tweet from the university, the male suspect was armed with an automatic weapon.

Just before 2 p.m., University Police announced that the campus was removed from lockdown.

