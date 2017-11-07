USC Upstate places multiple buildings on lockdown after reports - FOX Carolina 21

USC Upstate places multiple buildings on lockdown after reports of possible gunshots

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

USC Upstate placed multiple buildings on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after reports of possible shots fired near campus.

The university tweeted that the Library, Smith, CLC, and HPAC buildings were locked down.

Campus officials said the lockdown was issued as a precaution and they are awaiting further instruction from law enforcement.

Spartanburg County emergency dispatchers confirmed deputies were called to the Campus Edge Apartments located next to the campus but could not confirm the nature of the call.

