USC Upstate places multiple buildings on lockdown after reports of possible gunshots

USC Upstate placed multiple buildings on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after reports of possible shots fired near campus.

The university tweeted that the Library, Smith, CLC, and HPAC buildings were locked down.

USC UPSTATE Alert:Possible shots fired. Police on scene. Lockdown for Library, Smith, CLC, HPAC — USC Upstate (@USCUpstate) November 7, 2017

Campus officials said the lockdown was issued as a precaution and they are awaiting further instruction from law enforcement.

Spartanburg County emergency dispatchers confirmed deputies were called to the Campus Edge Apartments located next to the campus but could not confirm the nature of the call.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates as they become available.



