More rain and a BIG cool-down expected tonight into Wednesday

We’re not done with the rain yet, although it looks as if the heaviest rain is over with as more showers are expected late tonight into Wednesday morning.

Pockets of heavy rain are also possible during the morning commute in both the Upstate and the mountains with lows in the lower and middle 50s.

Those will also be our HIGHS for the day as the cold front causing the rain pushes just south of us which will drop our temperatures into the 40s to near 50 by the afternoon with isolated showers.

More showers will move through Wednesday night into Thursday with the better chance on Thursday being in the Upstate especially south of I-85.

Highs will again only reach the 50s for all with overnight lows in the 30s and lower 40s.

FINALLY, we’ll get a sunny sky on Friday, but highs will still only make it into the middle 50s to lower 60s.

The weekend will bring chilly mornings in the 30s and brisk afternoons in the 50s with another chance for rain on Sunday.

Temperatures should bounce back into the 60s by early next week with more sunshine.

IN THE TROPICS, tropical storm RINA formed but continues to be no threat to land. It is forecast to become a remnant low in the northern Atlantic by the week’s end.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.