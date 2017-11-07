Spartanburg police searching for missing man - FOX Carolina 21

Spartanburg police searching for missing man

Posted: Updated:
Sammy Lee Hollis (Source: Spartanburg PD) Sammy Lee Hollis (Source: Spartanburg PD)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Spartanburg Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man.

Officers said Sammy Lee Hollis was reported missing by a family member.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact investigators at 864-596-2847.

