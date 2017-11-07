Dispatch: Suspect runs on foot after chase, crash in Simpsonvill - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: Suspect runs on foot after chase, crash in Simpsonville

Grandview Drive blocked after crash (Nov. 7, 2017/FOX Carolina) Grandview Drive blocked after crash (Nov. 7, 2017/FOX Carolina)
SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greenville County dispatchers said a suspect wrecked after a chase on Tuesday.

According to dispatchers, deputies were pursuing a suspect before he wrecked on Grandview Drive. After the crash, the suspect fled into the woods on foot.

A spokesperson for Greenville County Schools said Plain Elementary was on a partial lockdown due to the incident.

