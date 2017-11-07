Both candidates in Travelers Rest mayoral race hope to become city's first female mayor

Two candidates are on the mayoral ballot in Travelers Rest - both hoping to make history.

Brandy Hart Amidon and Rebecca Nix Cooper are running against each other in the city's mayoral race. Travelers Rest City Hall confirmed whichever candidate wins will become the first female mayor in the city's history.

Amidon is a certified public accountant in Travelers Rest serving her third term on City Council. She is also a member of the Let's Keep TR Beautiful committee.

Cooper is in her fourth term on city council. She is also active on the Board of Zoning and Appeals.

Polls in Greenville County close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

