Obesity report names South Carolina among fattest states

An analysis from personal finance website WalletHub says South Carolina is one of America’s “Fattest” states and it’s among the worst for childhood obesity. The report says South Carolina is the ninth “fattest” state in the nation, worse than our neighbors North Carolina at 16th and Georgia at 17th.

Dr. Stephen Jones from Parkside Pediatrics in Simpsonville says well-meaning families come into his office all the time with concerns about pediatric obesity.

"Overall it’s harder and harder for families to try to eat healthy," he said. "We have overscheduled lives so it’s quick and easy to pop into fast food restaurant."

Not especially surprised about South Carolina’s obesity rankings, Jones says this is a concern nationwide.

“At the end of the day it has to do with what kinds of foods we put in our bodies,” Jones said. “Exercise is clearly important but you’ve got to put the right fuel in. Overconsumption of calories and unhealthy foods is what’s driving this.”

An advocate of sticking with water at meals, Jones said some people don’t even think about the fact that sugary drinks can add hundreds of empty calories.

He said, “All the things I tell my patients we’re trying to do at my house. We’re trying not to drink any calories, we’re trying to control portion size, not snack between meals, limit sugar.”

Jones says successfully changing some of the unhealthy behaviors in kids today means an opportunity to change the future.

“The healthcare dollars that will be expended on type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, joint replacements," he said. "All these problems you can have from carrying too much weight and it’s going to be a big expense in the future in terms of health care.”

The survey also listed “Most Popular Comfort Foods” by state. For South Carolina, that’s shrimp & grits. For North Carolina, it’s the pulled pork sandwich and Georgia’s comfort food of choice is peach pie.

