Upstate business collecting Christmas presents for family of fallen trooper

McKenzie Tree Company is hoping to make Christmas special for a family who made the ultimate sacrifice.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Daniel Keith Rebman was on duty when investigators said a driver fell asleep and crashed into the back of his patrol vehicle. Rebman later succumbed to injuries at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

The fallen trooper is survived by a wife and three young daughters.

McKenzie Tree Company said they will receive gifts Saturday and Sunday at their office on South Main Street in Travelers Rest. Gifts should be new and used gifts will not be accepted.

