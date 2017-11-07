Upstate business collecting Christmas presents for family of fal - FOX Carolina 21

Upstate business collecting Christmas presents for family of fallen trooper

Posted: Updated:
Keith Rebman and his daughters (Source: Family) Keith Rebman and his daughters (Source: Family)
Trooper Daniel Keith Rebman. (Source: SCDPS) Trooper Daniel Keith Rebman. (Source: SCDPS)
TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina) -

McKenzie Tree Company is hoping to make Christmas special for a family who made the ultimate sacrifice.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Daniel Keith Rebman was on duty when investigators said a driver fell asleep and crashed into the back of his patrol vehicle. Rebman later succumbed to injuries at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

The fallen trooper is survived by a wife and three young daughters.

McKenzie Tree Company said they will receive gifts Saturday and Sunday at their office on South Main Street in Travelers Rest. Gifts should be new and used gifts will not be accepted.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.?

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.